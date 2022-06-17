Winter German Markets on Sunday

Schnapps and a sausage stall selling fresh German sausages - enough to warm anyone up on a cold Canberra day.
The Winter German Markets are on Sunday at the German Harmonie Club in Narrabundah from 9am to 1pm.
There is a German deli, bread, cakes, wine, beer, schnapps, handmade craft and other specialty stalls.
Kids can also have fun on the free jumping castle.
It's all happening in the main bar and lounge in the club at 49 Jerrabomberra Avenue, Narrabundah.
