Rapt in Felt online auction closes on Saturday afternoon

Saturday's Rapt in Felt fashion parade put on by the Canberra Region Feltmakers is a sell-out, but you can still attend the shop and bid online for most of the unique garments that will be in the parade.
But be quick - the online auction closes at 4.30pm on Saturday. You can bid for the one-of-a-kind creations here.
Advertisement
The group's shop in the scout hall in Kett Street, Kambah, next to the Burns Club, will also be open on Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm selling more felt garments and accessories.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.