Rapt in Felt online auction closes on Saturday afternoon

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:15am
Kerrie Baseman models a stunning outfit made by members of the Canberra Region Feltmakers. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Saturday's Rapt in Felt fashion parade put on by the Canberra Region Feltmakers is a sell-out, but you can still attend the shop and bid online for most of the unique garments that will be in the parade.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

