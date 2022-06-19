The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies

From dada to Darth Vader - why the way we name fathers reminds us we spring from the same well

June 19 2022 - 2:00pm
Even supervillains need the odd day off. Picture: Getty Images. Below, how pater became familia. Pictures: Shutterstock

Movie legend has it that the identity of Luke Skywalker's father was always hiding in plain sight - well, at least through a subtle naming clue. "Darth Vader" does, after all, have a distinct paternal ring to it linguistically. Indeed, had the big reveal been "I am your fader" it would have made a nice play on the heavy-breathing villain's name with a nod to an old Dutch term for "father".

