"There should be a fair tax on all resource exports, not the token amount they are currently paying and we should always ensure we have enough for our own needs. Essential services such as electricity should never have been privatised. If people were receiving a fair wage that allowed them to keep pace with inflation and save, then more people would be willing to work, where currently for many it is cheaper to stay at home than go to work. Fix this problem and you won't need to import so many workers." - Murray