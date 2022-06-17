Ash Sykes is again calling time on her professional playing career.
Her return to the A-League Women's competition last season, following a three year hiatus, was welcomed by Australia's football community.
But the 30-year-old broke Canberra United fans' hearts when she confirmed she would not be taking the field in 2022-23.
"After Canberra United, I think I've been injured more than I've been playing," she said.
"So I think coaching/mentoring is definitely where I'm better suited now.
"The itch to play never goes away, or the temptation, but I tried it last year and I'm happy with the decision for this year."
But there is some good news.
As she will be involved in another capacity with the club.
Sykes and her twin-sister, Nicole Begg, will be support staff for the United outfit next season. The pair join the coaching team under head coach Njegosh Popovich, and newly-announced assistant coach Antoni Jagarinec.
"I really enjoyed playing last year again, testing that out and testing myself in that way. Now [I'm] really excited to try and help out in whatever way I can," Sykes said.
"This is more just helping out the players where they need it, where they want it. You can really dial in on individual player's needs.
"I tried to help as a senior player in the squad in the past, so I don't imagine it being too much different from that.
"Apart from not being out of breath while I'm trying to help someone else," she laughed.
Canberra's coach confirmed if Sykes changed her mind, he would love to have her back in his squad.
Sykes and Begg are set to be joined by more former players from the "golden generation" in coming weeks, but their exact role as support staff is yet to be defined.
Begg, a former United captain, echoed the vision by her sister and Popovich, that they would help players on an individual basis to hone their craft.
"I don't think there's any special leadership qualities that I can impart on anyone, but I think helping girls on an individual level," the Canberra Olympic FC coach said.
"That is where a lot of the growth came for the girls through the years that we were involved. The hard work that no one gets to see but it's really important as part of developing a playing base."
In addition to the mentors, Jagarinec is part of Popovich's plans to get United back to their winning ways, following a mixed bag of results last season.
The club's assistant coach brings with him a wealth of experience from Canberra's NPLW, following almost a decade with Belconnen United.
"Canberra United needs to be in the top four minimum," Jagarinec said.
"The community deserves that, our fans deserve that, and the player that we want bring on board deserve that as well."
The club are set to announce their first player signing for the 2022-23 ALW season early next week.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
