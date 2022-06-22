The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Magician Michael Webb knows everyone just wants to bring a bit of magic into the everyday

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
June 22 2022 - 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra magician Michael Webb performing street tricks

Some ancient European folklore holds that the seventh son of seven brothers will be blessed with magical powers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.