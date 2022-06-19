The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 20, 1995

By Isabella Gillespie
June 19 2022 - 2:00pm
While parking tickets are often the cause of stress and upset, The Canberra Times revealed on this day in 1995 that many of Canberra's parking inspectors were showing signs of stress themselves from the daily physical and verbal abuse they received while working.

Isabella Gillespie

