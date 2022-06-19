Times Past: June 20, 1995

While parking tickets are often the cause of stress and upset, The Canberra Times revealed on this day in 1995 that many of Canberra's parking inspectors were showing signs of stress themselves from the daily physical and verbal abuse they received while working.
A consultant's report, "The Causes and Effects of Stress on Employees of Parking Operations", had been delivered to the ACT government, with suggestions parking inspectors should undergo self-defence courses, and a campaign should be introduced to change the public perception of parking inspectors' work.
The consultants interviewed nearly all employees at ACT Parking Operations from all three of its divisions: enforcement, commercial and maintenance. Enforcement, the division of parking inspectors, showed the highest stress levels, indicated by "higher than average levels of minor psychological disturbance".
The report said there were great physical demands working at Parking Operations, with "the risk of physical injury ever present".
It recommended inspectors work in pairs rather than alone, and keep an eye out for one another when on the job. Regular training on conflict resolution and self-defence was also recommended. The ACT Registrar of Motor Vehicles, Peter Tinson, said these recommendations would be considered.
