Don your coats and boots for the big cover up | Trending

A collection of winter warmers for the entire family.
Advertisement
Reversible oversized puffer jacket, $920. A gorgeous top layer you can mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. maje.com.au
Angahook earmuffs, $59.95. If you live in, or are visiting one of the colder parts of the country, this fluffy accessory is a godsend. emuaustralia.com.au
Rose blush check scarf, $39.95. If you treat yourself to one winter update a year, make it a scarf. They're not only affordable, but can also transform an outfit. sussan.com.au
Hunter original tall green boots, $235.95. These beautiful boots have been coveted for generations, the favourite of all kinds of British royalty (Princess Diana, Kate Moss et al). bstore.com.au
Sara reversible bucket hat, $79.95. Teddy bear-like fabrics remain a winter staple. countryroad.com.au
Apollo Bay gloves, $139.95. Keep your hands (and head) covered when you're outdoors this winter and you can explore to your heart's content. emuaustralia.com.au
Wool twill utility coat, $399.95. A smart coat that can lift your outfit and thanks to the compliments you'll receive, also your mood. commonry.com
Kids white mountaineering padded parka, $99.90. Even mini adventurers can look stylish and still be rugged up from the cold. uniqlo.com/au/en
Advertisement
Deer Walker kids booties, $79. A cute option for kids who want to keep their feet warm when they're indoors. emuaustralia.com.au
Heist beanie, $34.95. Bloke's beanies are usually pretty tame in their design, but the multitude of colours available mean you can still coordinate with the rest of your ensemble. au.brixton.com
Relaxed-fit satin bomber jacket. $999. Massive pockets are a big style statement. hugoboss.com/au
Advertisement
All Day koala pocket stripe dog knit, $29.99. Don't forget your four-legged family members. A jacket or canine jumper will keep them warm on your winter walks. petbarn.com.au
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.