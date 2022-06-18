The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Institute of Technology did not follow procurement board advice in $4.99 million contract

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CIT ignored advice from the procurement board in a $4.99 million contract. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Canberra Institute of Technology's executive ignored advice from the ACT government's procurement board about a nearly $5 million contract, Skills Minister Chris Steel has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.