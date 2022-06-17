Canberra Brave are confident their strong attack can overcome the undefeated Newcastle Northstars in this weekend's blockbuster AIHL double header.
The Brave boast four out of the top five scorers in the competition, but will face this season's leader goaltender, James Downie, at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
"I can't tell you exactly where they're going to go in, but they will," Brave captain Kai Miettinen said.
"He's a very good goalie, he's played very good hockey overseas and he's been showing that this season.
"We are going to be testing him this weekend, we've got a lot of firepower and we are planning on unleashing that and really putting him and his abilities to the test."
The Brave are coming off an impressive 11-4 win over the third-placed Sydney Bears last weekend.
The league's leading scorer Casey Kubara once again starred for the Brave netting three goals, while Canadian import Mario Trabucco added two.
"It's always nice to see half of that top 10 [leading scorers] taken up by guys in your own team," Miettinen said. "It's a nice thing to see, especially when you have local guys on that list too, rather than just your usual imports.
"We've got a lot of skill and speed on our roster which helps. Every line that gets out there is offering strong offence and is equally as capable of generating good defence.
"It also just gives you faith that you know if one guy isn't going you can rely on other guys to step up and fill that gap."
