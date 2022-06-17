One was a football prodigy and the other didn't pick up a footy until his late teens, but this weekend will welcome the milestones of two of AFL Canberra's stalwarts.
Bursting onto the first grade scene at just 15 years old, Eastlake Demon Aaron Bruce had a very different introduction to footy compared to that of Tuggeranong Valley counterpart Peter Ashcroft, but both will celebrate tremendous milestones on Saturday.
The Demon legend will take over as the club's first grade games record holder (263), while Ashcroft will go atop Tuggeranong's all time games holder (396).
Naturally their families have been important parts of their journeys too.
While captaining and coaching the first grade side into finals make up some of the late bloomer's most memorable moments, in 45-year-old Ashcroft's later years it's coaching his sons through their junior years that sticks with him most.
"My first coaching stint was with 13-year-olds, and I think that was probably the most rewarding," Ashcroft said.
"Apart from the fact they were a pretty successful team, they are at an age where they are going through significant changes in their lives and football can have a pretty positive impact. Being able to influence them through that is special."
For Bruce now being able to have his young family there to watch him was also important. The esteemed goal-kicker is also the most capped NEAFL player (157), representing the Canberra Demons from 2016-2019, captaining for three years.
"I'm probably most proud of the longevity of tenure," Bruce said. "A lot of guys and kids don't play sport for anywhere near as long, and certainly not footy for as long.
"There's a lot of proud moments over the years [Sydney Swans Reserves Premiership], but more recently having a young family. Being able to have them come watch me play has been excellent."
From a young age it was clear that Bruce was destined for a football career of substance when debuting for the Demons in 2005, the same couldn't necessarily be said for Ashcroft, who 'fell' into Aussie Rules when he was 19.
Ashcroft, more commonly known as 'Yeoy", would not make his first grade debut until he was 27, taking a while to find his feet after transitioning from playing basketball and volleyball.
"My skills were obviously later developing than everyone else's," Ashcroft said ahead of his record game against Gungahlin Jets in second grade.
"It was tough for the first couple the years just trying to find my feet. I was playing basketball and volleyball through school. I sort of just fell into Aussie Rules when I finished school.
"It was a complete change in skillset in terms of what you do with your hands in basketball and volleyball you're now doing with your feet in footy."
Bruce, meanwhile, began playing Aussie rules in under-8s for the Demons and quickly rose through the ranks, before making his first grade debut while in year 10 at St Edmund's College.
He's proud to surpass Eastlake hall of famer Guy Cannon's record when the Demons head to Belconnen to tackle the Magpies.
"Coincidently it [first grade debut] was Guy Cannon's second last game of his career," Bruce said.
"I've worn the same playing number [4] that Guy wore throughout his career, and that game that we did play together was the only day that I haven't worn it.
"That's been a special connection between the two of us - we did manage to play a game together back in the day, and I've worn the same number as him ever since."
