Capital Life: What's happening in the Canberra arts scene from June 25, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
June 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Andrew Townsend, Untitled, 2022. Picture: Supplied

Drinks with artists

Andrew Townsend's Makeshift Decoys and Kate Carruthers' Backroads and Waterways are now on at Studio Altenburg in Braidwood until July 16. Meet the artists over drinks on Saturday, June 25 at 3pm. See: studioaltenburg.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

