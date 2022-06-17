Her mother was a Jillaroo, now Kayla Fleming can see a clear pathway to follow in her footsteps.
The Yass Magpie has always dreamed of a career in rugby league. After Wednesday's NRLW expansion announcement this dream now looks a lot more realistic.
In what is a tremendous progression for ACT women, Fleming's ambition to compete at the highest level has been reaffirmed with a direct path to the elite level now within her grasp.
Taking out the Raiders' best and fairest in the under-19 Tarsha Gale Cup last month, the talented lock flew to Sydney on Wednesday to represent the Raiders at the momentous announcement.
"It was amazing to be there for the announcement," Fleming said.
"It's such a big thing for the Canberra region and now the girls have something to move into. It's huge for me. I've been dreaming about this for years.
"Now I have something to look forward to. It's just there and I can see it."
Her mother, Nicole Pollard-Fleming, represented Australia in 2001, the 18-year-old holds hope the pathway can lead her to follow in her mother's footsteps.
Already buzzing with enthusiasm over the announcement, the region's rugby league fans receive a cherry on top next Friday night when Canberra Stadium hosts the 24th edition of Women's State of Origin.
Katrina Fanning Shield sides Woden Valley Rams and Goulburn City Bulldogs will kick of proceedings in the curtain raiser.
"It's a really great opportunity for those girls and I'm excited to go and support them," Fleming said. "Both sides have a lot of talent, it will be a good game."
Fleming's undefeated Magpies will be looking to continue their hot start to the season when they take on the UC Stars on Saturday.
The Magpies will miss Alanna Dummett, who will play for the women's Under 19's NSW Origin team.
Katrina Fanning Shield Round Seven
Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v South Coast United at Greenway Oval, 10.40am; Yass Magpies v UC Stars at Walker Park, 12pm; Harden Worhawks v Goulburn City Bulldogs at McLean Oval, 12.20pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Boomanulla Raiders at Kaleen Enclosed Oval, 1:15pm.
Canberra Raiders Cup Round Nine
Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Gungahlin Bulls at Greenway Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Goulburn City Bulldogs at Seears Workwear Oval, 3pm: Yass Magpies v Belconnen United Sharks at Walker Park, 3pm.
Sunday: West Belconnen Warriors v Queanbeyan Blues at Raiders Belconnen, 3pm.
