So far, the would-be post-Trump Trumpists are too worried about alienating his followers to do so. But that could change if politicians like DeSantis and Vance sense that there is room for them to say, Trump is dead, long live Trumpism. To the extent Barr's testimony contributes to that possibility, that's something everyone should welcome. The Democrats who not so secretly hope Trump runs for president again, gambling that he would be far less electable than another Republican, have to consider what's good for the country. Even if a clear majority of voters reject him, we have come too close to seeing how one man could pave the way for the eventual democratic failure in the United States.