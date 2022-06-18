Police are concerned about a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Nicholls.
Chase Walsh has not been seen or heard from since about 11.30am, Thursday, June 16. He may have been in the Holt and Lyneham areas on Friday, 17 June, an ACT Policing spokesman said.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 135cm (4'5") tall, with brown hair, blue eyes, and of small build.
Police and Chase's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Chase is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7136951.
