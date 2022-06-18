The Canberra Times
Updated

ACT Policing say missing boy found

By Staff Writers
Updated June 18 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
A missing boy has been found. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

A boy that was previously reported missing since Thursday has been found safe and well. Police have thanked the community for their assistance.

