The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallaroos give up second early lead of Pacific Four Series to fall to Canada 22-10

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 18 2022 - 6:13am, first published 3:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's Sera Naiqama carries the ball (right) with Wallaroos debutant Grace Kemp behind (left) against Canada. Picture: Getty

A seven-week training block is going to be crucial for the Wallaroos to build their fitness ahead of the O'Reilly Cup, after they gave away another early lead against Canada.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.