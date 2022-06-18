Listening to Jason Kelly, you'd think Gungahlin five-eighth Isaac Kelly had kicked the Bulls to a massive win - such was the praise the Tuggeranong coach heaped on the playmaker.
He was just happy the Bushrangers came away with a thrilling 18-16 win at Greenway on Saturday.
For Bulls coach Neil Bijorac, it was his forwards he was full of praise for - going head-to-head with Tuggeranong's all-star middles Darby Medlyn and Zac Saddler, both of whom played NRL.
Either way, it was a cracking contest with just one conversion between them - the narrow margin something Bijorac said has been the story of their season.
Kelly praised his middle three of Saddler, Medlyn and Steven Dunn - but he was left gushing over Walker's performance.
He came to the Bulls from the Goulburn Bulldogs - where he code-hopped from rugby union's John I Dent Cup.
"It got way too exciting for our liking. It was off the back of their five-eighth, [who] we knew had a very good kicking game," Kelly said.
"We found it hard to shut him down. He was probably too good for us today.
"He put up some screaming bombs and gave our fullback Damo Hayden nightmares.
"They put it to us, too their credit ... and they were a little bit unlucky not to get away with it at the end. On another day they would've beat us."
Bijorac couldn't fault his Bulls' efforts - he just wished it would start to be rewarded with wins - especially since they're down on troops, with three players backing up after full games in the reserves.
They fought back from 18-6 down in the second half to get within the final two-point margin.
"[Walker] put up some terrific bombs that not many people can catch and he also kicked to corners and we were lucky enough to get a try from one of those kicks as well," Bijorac said.
"But I thought our middles did well - Tuggeranong have got a very good pack of forwards."
AT A GLANCE
Canberra Raiders Cup: Goulburn Bulldogs 38 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 18, Tuggeranong Bushrangers 18 bt Gungahlin Bulls 16, Belconnen United Sharks 32 bt Yass Magpies 8.
Katrina Fanning Shield: Yass Magpies 86 bt UC Stars 0, Goulburn Bulldogs 14 bt Harden Worhawks 6, Queanbeyan Blues 72 bt Boomanulla Raiders 0, Tuggeranong Bushrangers 16 bt South Coast United 12.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
