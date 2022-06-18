Two Tigers FC goals in the dying stages of the game almost upended the 3-0 lead the O'Connor Knights held.
But the home outfit managed to hold on, walking away 3-2 winners on Saturday.
The Knights were the first to strike in the 35th minute through a Niko Kresic corner that swung past the back post before Patrick O'Rourke fired it from point blank to open the scoring at O'Connor Enclosed.
A minute later, things went from bad to worse for Cooma.
Knights' Phakedi Manda picked up the ball in the middle of the park, and confused the Tigers' defence when he opted for a 'rabona chip' to play in the opening goalscorer. O'Rourke went one-on-one with the Tigers' goalkeeper in the box, and made no mistake with a chip for a 2-0 scoreline.
Knights assistant coach Aleks Trninic said it was no coincidence O'Rourke managed a brace, as he was one of the side's key players.
He also confirmed Manda practices his 'rabona move' at training.
"Manda's natural abilities are second to none, he's got that flair, and he pulls it off every single time," he said.
"So it's not a fluke, that's for sure, he continuously keeps producing these kinds of moves.
"But it was good to collect three points. Despite the scoreline saying 3-2, we believe that the game was out of reach for them."
The home side's third came via another set piece in the 54th minute.
Connor Mynott-Smith sent it over the awaiting pack in the box, before Michael Adams picked it up. The No. 9 nutmegged aTigers defender, and fooled a second with a fake strike, before crossing it.
Tiger Tony Madaffari put his body on the line to block the first strike by Noah Steinacker, but could not stop the Knights player's second to make it 3-0.
It took Tigers 88 minutes to claim one back.
Samuel Whithear got on the end of a Nathen Megic corner, heading it in to lessen Cooma's deficit to 3-1.
Nikolas Popovich made it a one-goal game from the penalty spot moments later, after he was fouled.
But it proved too little, too late, and the Knights walked away with all three points.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
