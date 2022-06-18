Evenden strike completes stunning Vikings comeback

It's a kick Jack Evenden will remember for a long time.
With the scores tied and hundreds of Queanbeyan old boys making as much noise as possible, the Vikings flyhalf calmly stepped up to the mark.
After struggling with the boot earlier in the match, Evenden made no mistake.
The penalty goal handed Tuggeranong a stunning 32-29 victory, the side having trailed 29-7 at half-time.
"I'd missed all of them leading up, so I knew there was a bit of pressure," Evenden said. "It was the only one I could have some time and relax.
"It came off the boot pretty well, I knew as soon as I hit it it was going over."
Saturday's victory was one the Vikings will enjoy for a long time, with plenty of feeling between the two teams throughout the match.
Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, the Whites burst out of the blocks.
The hosts were near flawless in running in four tries to one in the opening 40.
The contest turned after the break. Vikings eliminated errors from their game and were able to build pressure by maintaining possession.
Queanbeyan held firm for the first 20 minutes of the second half, however Tuggeranong eventually broke through courtesy of a Maika Ravouvou five-pointer.
From there, Vikings grew in confidence and one try quickly became two.
Callum Smith made it a five-point game with eight minutes to play before Lachlan Davis crossed to level the scores in the 76th minute.
That set the tone for a frantic finish, Vikings able to work their way down the field before Evenden's match-winning penalty.
"We knew it was going to be tough on their Old Boys day," he said. "We love coming here and getting a win with the boys on the verandah."
Tuggeranong Vikings 32 defeated Queanbeyan Whites 29
Canberra Royals 23 defeated Uni-North Owls 18
Gungahlin Eagles 27 defeated Penrith Emus 26
Tuggeranong ViQueens 44 defeated Queanbeyan Whites 7
Canberra Royals 31 defeated Uni-North Owls 17
Penrith Emus 29 defeated Gungahlin Eagles 26
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
