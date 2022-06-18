This was the Andrew Swan show.
The powerful Queanbeyan full forward booted seven goals to lead the undefeated Tigers to a dominant 54-point win over the Ainslie Tricolours.
Queanbeyan flexed their muscle on the rest of the competition running in a complete demotion job against second-placed Ainslie, downing the home side 15.8 (98) to 6.8 (44) on Saturday.
The Tigers dominated proceedings and never allowed the Tricolours to get within arm's reach after taking the lead.
Ainslie hit the scoreboard first in the battle of the ladder leaders, but never found themselves back in that position from halfway through the first quarter onwards.
The Tigers stamped their authority on the match late in the opening quarter, booting five unanswered goals, including one on the siren to close the term.
Down by 43 points at the half, Ainslie came out a much more enthused outfit in the third quarter and managed to match motors with the competition heavyweight to make it look like a more even contest, despite what the scoreboard read.
But as the story of the match went, whenever Ainslie looked like building momentum, Swan would drive a dagger into the home crowd's hearts with a six-pointer.
Queanbeyan coach Kade Klemke was thrilled was his side's performance and praised the efforts of his big forward.
"Our first half was outstanding, it was probably the best footy we've played all year," Klemke said.
"I thought our pressure today was elite and everyone played their role.
"[Swan] was just fantastic. It's just so good to have someone up there like that who you know is going to win most of his one-on-one battles.
"Our guys don't get too fazed when a side gets on top of us, we know how to get ourselves back in the game - we've been doing that the last few years."
In what was a cherry on top for the Tigers, club favourite Dean Ross was able to kick a goal of his own in his 150th game for the club.
Tom Powell was a shining light for the Tricolours, kicking half of his team's goals.
Ainslie coach Jordan Doering acknowledged Powell's endeavours, but was left flattened by his side's overall showing.
"There's always a few positives [Powell's goals], but today was one of our worst performances in a while," Doering said.
"Queanbeyan came to play, they hit the ground running and we were caught off guard. Full credit to them, we didn't pull any punches.
"We've got a bit of work to do, but the beauty of it is we've got the next six weeks to get it right before we play finals."
AT A GLANCE
Men's first grade: Queanbeyan Tigers 15.8 (98) bt Ainslie Tricolours 6.8 (44), Belconnen Magpies 15.16 (106) bt Eastlake Demons 11.10 (76).
Women's first grade: Tuggeranong Valley 12.5 (77) bt Gungahlin Jets 0.1 (1), Belconnen Magpies 9.19 (73) bt Eastlake Demons 1.2 (8), Ainslie Tricolours 6.7 (43) bt Queanbeyan Tigers 3.4 (22).
