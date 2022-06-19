The number of active case COVID cases in the territory is slowly rising, as hospital admissions hit 90 over the weekend.
ACT Health recorded 809 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday.
While this was down slightly from the 865 cases reported yesterday, the number of active infections in Canberra has steadily climbed since last week.
There are now 5310 active cases. This time last week, there was 4515 active cases.
The rolling seven-day average on new cases has also risen in that time. The average is now at 834. A week ago, it was at 724.
Hospitalisations also rose slightly in Sunday's numbers, with ACT Health reporting 90 admissions. There were two patients receiving intensive care, with neither requiring ventilation.
COVID hospital admission hit a record high last week, with 97 people receiving treatment on Wednesday.
Of the 809 new cases, 451 were diagnosed from, PCR tests and the remaining 358 were identified through rapid antigen tests.
At the end of last week, it was revealed that five of six reported COVID deaths were from the same aged care facility. There was a delay in reporting the May fatalities due to internal delays from the residential aged care facility.
ACT Health has warned people to not click on any links in text messages claiming to be from the health department.
The messages tell people they are a COVID-19 close contact and need a PCR test and includes a link for people to book a test.
ACT Health said this is a scam and should be reported to the ACCC consumer rights scamwatch website.
Recently released research has shone a light on long COVID and its potential impact on the community.
The report found Australians who experience only mild COVID-19 symptoms are just as likely to be heavily impacted by long COVID as those who suffer more severely.
The study points to ongoing brain fog and memory loss in long COVID patients with no improvement even after a year.
There has been more than 40,000 new infections recorded across Australia since Thursday.
There are presently more than 211,000 active COVID-19 cases across the country, with over 2,800 patients in hospital care.
Jacob McArthur is a producer for The Canberra Times. As part of production team, he helps the people of Canberra and beyond get the stories they need, when they need them across a range of platforms, while helping maintain a high editorial standard. Before moving to Canberra in 2020, he started with Australian Community Media in 2015 as a journalist for The Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth. He kept a close eye on Tamworth Regional Council, as well as the public health system, writing extensively about water security, the need for better palliative care services, and medicinal cannabis. Jacob was also the co-host of ACM's Water Pressure podcast where he and Jamieson Murphy took a deep dive on issues and key decisions arising during one of the region's worst droughts on record.
