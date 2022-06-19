ACT Policing is seeking the public's help to find missing woman Camille Bignell.
In a Sunday statement, police said Ms Bignell, 21, had not been seen or heard from since about 9pm Saturday and was last seen in Curtin.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance and of slim build.
She is about 170 centimetres tall and has shoulder-length brown and blonde hair.
Police and Ms Bignell's family hold concerns for her welfare.
"They do not believe she was suitably equipped for cold weather and are requesting the public's assistance in locating her," police said.
Anyone who may have any information that could help is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7138828.
