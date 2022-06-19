The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Commonsense conclusion,' Peter Dutton says his AUKUS tips aren't classified

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 19 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has insisted he arrived and wrote about a "commonsense conclusion" about the delivery of nuclear submarines under the AUKUS deal, despite recently losing the job of defence minister with Labor's election win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.