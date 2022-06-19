The Canberra Times
Digest

The Informer: Female leaders highlighted at Museum of Australian Democracy's Australian Women Changemakers exhibition

By Toby Vue
Updated June 19 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:20am
Germaine Greer, Lowitja ODonoghue, Dame Quentin Brice and Grace Tame are among the women highlighted in the Australian Women Changemakers exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy.

From advancing gender equity to righting injustices, generations of female changemakers who have had profound effects across the nation's cultural, social, and political landscapes will be highlighted in a Museum of Australian Democracy exhibition.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

