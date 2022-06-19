From advancing gender equity to righting injustices, generations of female changemakers who have had profound effects across the nation's cultural, social, and political landscapes will be highlighted in a Museum of Australian Democracy exhibition.
In a detailed article, award-winning journalist and gender equity advocate Virginia Haussegger has profiled some of those leaders.
For these changemakers, from all walks of life, it seems to be in their DNA, Haussegger writes.
"The intersecting challenges and injustices these women have navigated to forge new chapters in Australia's history takes us beyond political and policy changemaking. It's soul shifting."
The Australian Women Changemakers exhibition, which Haussegger is guest curator, opens on Tuesday.
As Australia's COVID-related death toll rises, with more than 100 fatalities reported so far this weekend including 48 in Victoria, a new study shows that long COVID is just as likely to impact those who experience only mild symptoms.
The Adapting to Pandemic Threats Study points to ongoing brain fog and memory loss in long COVID patients with no improvement even after a year.
Researchers said there was a "common misconception" that only people who had felt the full force of the virus developed long COVID.
Meanwhile Federal Health Minister Mark Butler will attend a G20 meeting on Monday to discuss future disease threats and the remaining challenges of the pandemic.
Mr Butler will attend virtually. Ministers will consider ways to reduce impediments for travellers as they cross borders, with a pilot project to examine how countries can recognise vaccine certificates used by different jurisdictions to help get trade and travel back to normal.
Elsewhere, a former Australian cruise ship converted into a floating COVID vaccination clinic is in a race against time as the island nation of Vanuatu prepares to re-open to the world on July 1.
The ship has already been tasked with carrying urgent supplies of oxygen bottles, fuel and other medical equipment from a DFAT donation to the island of Pentecost, site of the most recent outbreak.
The NSW government is set to introduce a shared equity housing scheme to help frontline workers and singles aged over 50.
The $780.4 million scheme, announced ahead of Tuesday's 2022-23 state budget, will open to 3000 frontline workers and single parents or singles older than 50 years.
The state government will contribute up to 40 per cent of the equity of a new home and up to 30 per cent on an existing home. A two per cent deposit will be required.
Nationally, commercial 3D house-printing technology capable of slashing build times and costs has arrived, potentially shaking up the construction industry.
A Planet Ark report shows in the past year, nearly nine in 10 Aussies saved furniture like chairs and bookcases from landfill by selling it instead, supporting a much more environmentally friendly circular economy.
As well as making better, longer use out of pre-loved items, it helps reduce emissions by up to 45 per cent and takes the pressure off natural resources, the report says.
Speaking of consumption, the Labor government is standing by the modelling it took to the May federal election promising to slash electricity bills by $275 a year.
The renewed pledge came after a week of turmoil in the energy market, which forced the key regulator - the Australian Energy Market Operator - to take over the power grid to guarantee supply.
If you're after out-of-this-world news, a telescope with the goal of creating the largest and most precise map of the Milky Way ever recently released its latest data to astronomers.
The data includes 800,000 non-single stars, which are stars whose motions indicate the presence of another object orbiting around them - it could be another star or even a planet.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
