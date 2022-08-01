The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Commonwealth Games: Canberra mountain biker Dan McConnell hopes to go out with a bang at Birmingham

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
August 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra mountain biker Dan McConnell is going to his third and last Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty Images

This will be his Commonwealth Games swansong and Dan McConnell is hoping to go out with a bang.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.