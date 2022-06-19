Canberra United Academy took the lead twice on Sunday, but they could not hold out Darby Whiteley's equalisers at Gungahlin Enclosed.
The round 10 contest between the Academy and Gungahlin United resulted in a 2-2 draw, as each side walked away with a point each.
United's Isabelle Hindmarsh assist off a short corner opened the scoring in the first 25 minutes.
Riley McQueenie snuck forward to the edge of the box, and by the time Gungahlin realised it was too late, the leftback had fired it into the top corner.
Before Gungahlin's Whiteley made it a level game about 10 minutes before halftime. The striker got a pinpoint touch on the end of an Erika Pennyfield cross to make it 1-1.
Next it was a worldly-goal from Tayla Hampson that sent the Academy in front again in the 62nd minute.
It was a floating shot from the right-hand side that sailed into the back corner to make it 2-1.
Academy coach Sarah West was proud of her side's performance, but said the players were disappointed to give away their lead twice.
"Their performance in the game demonstrated that they can match it with any team in the competition. We just need to be able to maintain our discipline for a full 90 minutes," she said.
"We are missing quite a lot of players through injury and illness this weekend, and it was the same last weekend. So we've got a squad of players playing reserve grade and first grade, and getting a lot of match minutes.
"But we wanted to make sure that we were not giving away three points, and I'm proud of the efforts of the girls in doing that."
The home outfit levelled the score again in the 81st, with Whiteley securing a brace.
The no. 17 used her pace to get into the box, finding herself one-on-one with the visitors goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, before tapping it in.
Both sides came close to breaking the 2-2 deadlock in the dying minutes, but could not find a winner.
Round 10 results:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
