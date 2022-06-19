The Canberra Times

'Be heard', Andrew Leigh liberates charities' voices

By Karen Barlow
June 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh. Picture: James Croucher

Charities are being told they are free to speak out again on issues such as poverty, law reform and climate action, with the new Assistant Minister for Charities promising that gag clauses will either be removed or not be enforced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.