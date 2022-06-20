The Canberra Times
Former ACT childcare worker Muhammad Ali pleads not guilty to indecent acts, assault on children at Canberra day care facility

By Toby Vue
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:05am
Muhammad Ali, 28, shielding his face as he sprinted away from journalists outside court. Picture: Toby Vue

A childcare worker who was sacked after he was accused of assaulting and committing indecent acts on children at a day care facility has pleaded not guilty to charges.

