A childcare worker who was sacked after he was accused of assaulting and committing indecent acts on children at a day care facility has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Muhammad Ali, 28, fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, when his lawyer, Tim Sharman, pleaded not guilty to all charges on his behalf.
The charges are two counts of indecent acts against a child under 10, and one count of common assault.
In a May statement, ACT Policing said officers received reports from two parents about the alleged offending against their children at a Canberra day care facility. Ali was arrested on May 29 following an investigation.
Police said the Scullin man's employment at the facility was terminated shortly after the arrest.
Support is being provided to the facility and families involved in this matter.
Following the court session on Monday, Ali waited inside the courts building to avoid the media.
Eventually when he exited, he sprinted away from journalists outside and used documents to shield his face.
Ali is scheduled to front court again on August 29.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
