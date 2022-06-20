WorkSafe ACT has issued a prohibition notice to Dickson College, barring staff and students from entering part of the campus.
A spokesperson for the workplace health and safety regulator said it has "issued a prohibition notice to Dickson College. It is displayed at a prominent position at the college as required by legislation."
The spokesperson did not comment on the details of the notice, however, according to a photo posted to social media it was issued after inspectors found black mould, water damage and possum faeces and urine in part of the school.
The notice issued on Friday said staff and students would be prohibited from entering the SOSE/Humanities Block D or the Anthill Theatre "until an occupational hygienist has completed a report and certified that these areas are safe for occupancy".
It was issued after two WorkSafe officers attended the site last Wednesday, in response to complaints "regarding work environment ventilation, temperature, hygiene and worker consultation".
They found what was believed to be possum faeces and urine on the floor and light fittings of the theatre, black mould on suspended ceiling tiles in the humanities corridor and in the Anthill Theatre fire hose reel cabinet, as well as extensive water damage on suspended ceiling tiles throughout the school.
The inspectors noted the "immediate and imminent hazard of respirable airborne contaminants" in the notice.
It is the second prohibition notice issued to a school this year, after some students were told to stay home form Calwell High School in April due to serious risks to health and safety caused by staffing shortages.
The ACT Education directorate has been contacted for comment.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
