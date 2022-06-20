The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Driver tried to flee police after hoon driving scene, vehicle seized

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:55am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The red Holden Commodore seized by police. Picture: ACT Policing

Police have seized a car when they found about 60 vehicles in Hume after multiple reports of burnouts and street racing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.