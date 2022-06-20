Police have seized a car when they found about 60 vehicles in Hume after multiple reports of burnouts and street racing.
Police said they saw a red Holden Commodore doing burnouts, and intercepted it when the driver tried to flee.
Advertisement
"A group of approximately 60 vehicles was located in Hume and burnout activity was observed by police. Multiple bystanders were present when the vehicle was driven in a dangerous manner," police said in a statement.
"Officers from ACT Road Policing intercepted a red Holden Commodore that had been witnessed conducting burnouts in Tralee Street as its driver attempted to flee the scene."
READ MORE
They said they seized the car, and the 22-year-old driver was expected to appear in court in July, charged with improper use of a motor vehicle.
They asked anyone with information about hoon driving (including dash-cam footage) to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.