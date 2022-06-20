When Bella, a seven-year-old kelpie cross, came to live on the truffle farm of Dick and Virginia Groot Obbink, no one had any idea that she'd turn into such a good truffle dog.
She was just a pup, friendly, a little mischievous, but eager to learn.
Advertisement
The Groot Obbink's decided to train her up to hunt truffles, hiding some of the mystical black fungus here and there, rewarding her with her favourite treat, cheese, when she searched it down.
The dogs are the stars of the 2022 Canberra Region Truffle Festival, now in its 14th year. You can vote for the cutest truffle dog in the region in a new competition.
"We felt it was about time we shone a spotlight on the super-sniffers responsible for unearthing the 'black gold' enjoyed by truffle festival visitors," Mr Groot Obbink said, who is also the president of the festival.
"The dogs are always a highlight for guests who come to our farms so we've given them their own page on our festival website - a gallery of good boys and girls where visitors can learn about their super skills, and their embarrassing habits, and vote for their favourite dog to be in the running to win a pair of tickets to join a truffle hunt as well as 100g of premium black truffle."
Throughout the festival there'll be popular activities such as hunts and dinners at farms throughout the region and some of the city's top restaurants.
"The festival is in its 14th year and has been a huge driver of visitation to Canberra and surrounds since it began," Mr Groot Obbink says.
"While truffles are available all over Australia, those grown in the Canberra region are prized by chefs, providores and discerning foodies alike because the climate around Canberra almost perfectly matches the growing conditions of the famous French truffle region.
READ MORE:
"Even better, Canberra is the only capital city in the world where truffles are grown right on the doorstep, so they can be harvested and on restaurant tables or in home kitchens within just one or two hours."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the truffle festival was a great opportunity to entice visitors to Canberra in the cooler months.
"The festival showcases the best produce the region has to offer," he said.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.