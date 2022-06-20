A woman in her 80s with COVID-19 has died, according to ACT Health. It marks the 75th death in the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020.
There were 837 new cases in the latest 24 hour period.
There were 89 patients in hospital with COVID, two of them in intensive care but none on ventilation.
The figures showed that there were 5,512 active cases in the ACT, taking the total to 147,096 cases during the pandemic.
Of the new cases, 457 were detected by the PCR test and 380 by the rapid test.
Looking at vaccination rates, more than 80 per cent of the population aged five to 11 have had one jab.
More than 97 per cent of the total population aged over five have had two jabs, and 77 per cent of those aged 16 or over have had one booster as well.
On Friday, the health authorities reported the deaths of six people with COVID-19, five of which occurred during May.
A woman in her 70s died with COVID-19 within that reporting period, while five historical deaths were also included in Friday's numbers.
These deaths happened during May and were a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and three women in their 90s. They occurred at the same residential aged care facility.
The age breakdown of current cases is:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
