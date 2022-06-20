The Canberra Times
ACT woman in her 80s dies with COVID, Canberra records 837 new cases

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:25am
A woman in her 80s with COVID-19 has died, according to ACT Health. It marks the 75th death in the territory since the pandemic started in March 2020.

