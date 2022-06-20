The Canberra Times
Ed Cocks named Liberal MLA for Murrumbidgee, replacing Giulia Jones

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:30am, first published 3:01am
ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee and incoming Liberal MLA Ed Cocks. Picture: Twitter/ACT_Assembly

Liberal Ed Cocks has been named the new MLA for Murrumbidgee, after a computer-assisted countback process.

