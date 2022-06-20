Liberal Ed Cocks has been named the new MLA for Murrumbidgee, after a computer-assisted countback process.
Mr Cocks replaces fellow Liberal and former deputy opposition leader Giulia Jones, who stood down earlier this month after a 10-year stint in ACT politics.
Advertisement
Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said Mr Cocks was a party policy convener and known around the Liberal party as a hard working grassroots campaigner.
"Ed brings a wealth of valued experience from his time working in the Australian Public Service, especially in his current role at the federal Department of Health," Ms Lee said.
"In that role, Ed has had a strong focus on mental health policy and I have no doubt he will be an asset for the Canberra Liberals and the people of Murrumbidgee as we head towards the 2024 election.
"Having lived in Canberra his entire life, Ed is a father of two and has served on a school board and has been heavily involved in local community councils."
READ MORE:
Electoral Commissioner Damian Cantwell previously said candidates had to declare their intention to contest the vacancy by noon, and at 12.30pm a computer counting program was used to determine who would be elected to the Assembly.
Mrs Jones, who had been on leave for much of the parliamentary year, formally resigned from the Assembly on Thursday, June 2. Mrs Jones is now the chief executive of Painaustralia, a national peak body focused on improving the quality of life of people living with pain.
The countback process for the Assembly involves recounting the ballot papers that were received by the vacating member, which the ACT Electoral Commission says is done to "determine which candidate was the next most favoured candidate chosen by the voters who elected the vacating MLA".
Mrs Jones delivered an entertaining, emotional and at times scathing valedictory speech to the Legislative Assembly earlier this month, when she addressed every member of the parliament.
The member for Murrumbidgee and former deputy opposition leader formally resigned on June 2, after announcing her decision to leave territory politics a week earlier.
Mrs Jones used her final speech to reaffirm her calls for the ACT being allowed to raise its own police force, and to put forward an exposure draft bill to improve treatment for frontline workers who sustain post-traumatic stress injury.
She also took a swipe at members of the Legislative Assembly, urging them to do better.
"I'm speaking to all sides, all parties, when I say we are not serving the people of Canberra as well as they could or should be served," Mrs Jones said.
Speaking to The Canberra Times before the speech, Mrs Jones, a mother-of-six, said she had no regrets about her time in the Assembly but said she wanted to spend more time with family.
"I've given the best part of my adult life to this, my strongest years and the most energetic years ... it's just time for something else," she said.
Advertisement
MORE ACT POLITICS:
Earlier this year, Mrs Jones stepped down from the deputy leadership role in the Canberra Liberals. She cited the ongoing personal toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to spend more time with family.
But there had also been some internal disagreements between Mrs Jones and Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee's office.
Mrs Jones did not address this but said it was not the reason she is going.
"Basically people have their own styles and they are well entitled to them, and yes there is a bit of a difference of style, but it's not the reason I'm going," she said.
Advertisement
More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.