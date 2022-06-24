Paul Uhlmann's Ladder (smoke) uses a dense and glossy black ground to highlight the confronting owl perched on a ladder that is the work's central image. In saying this, one should note that the black ground is not background but central to both image and concept. The white owl is surrounded by vaporous transparent veils that imbue an ambiguous tone in their elegant inchoateness. The owl emerges from or merges into the black density that surrounds it. There is a stilled quality to this work that sees the owl as both metaphor and reality, a furthered layered ambiguity found in the dark but embracing presence of black. bird (smoke) employs a similarly dense, glossy black as partner to the almost ethereal, wispy forms floating on or through it. The artist's use of ambiguity is simultaneously telling and interrogative.