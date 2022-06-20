The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

A-League Women: Canbera United signing Nickoletta Flannery's 358-day road back

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nickoletta Flannery admitted it was daunting to return for Canberra United after a year on the sidelines, but she was not taking anything for granted. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

What should have been a momentous occasion, a Matildas identification camp call-up, turned into an "incredibly tough" 12-month journey for Nickoletta Flannery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.