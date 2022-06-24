The Canberra Times
Review

Review: In Red, Felicity McLean takes on the Ned Kelly legend in modern times

By Frank O'Shea
June 24 2022 - 2:00pm
Red is a modern retelling of the Ned Kelly legend. Picture: Shutterstock
  • Red, by Felicity McLean. Fourth Estate, $32.99.

We are told that this is a "contemporary retelling of the Ned Kelly story", but the expression does little for a story that is able to stand on its own two feet. In a note at the end, we learn that there are some phrases that are third cousins to those found in the Jerilderie Letter, but that hardly constitutes a "retelling" and indeed, if it was described as an update of the Bonnie and Clyde story, it would be more helpful.

