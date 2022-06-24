We are told that this is a "contemporary retelling of the Ned Kelly story", but the expression does little for a story that is able to stand on its own two feet. In a note at the end, we learn that there are some phrases that are third cousins to those found in the Jerilderie Letter, but that hardly constitutes a "retelling" and indeed, if it was described as an update of the Bonnie and Clyde story, it would be more helpful.