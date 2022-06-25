Cain loves the "yearning" quality of Leonard Cohen's songs, particularly Hallelujah, and briefly recalls his time on the Greek Island of Hydra, which happened to coincide with the Johnston/Clift escapist myth. She includes a Cohen quote concerning Hydra that reflects the curiously Sufi-like sense of something immeasurably large being constrained by a few simple words: "When you have lived on Hydra, you can't live anywhere else, including Hydra". Buddhism is based on longing, explored by the 13th century Sufi poet, Rumi, who becomes another source of inspiration for Cain.