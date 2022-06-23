The Canberra Times
Opinion

Doing the sums on solar batteries as energy crisis looms in Australia

By Noel Whittaker
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:14am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cost of solar batteries may inhibit the investment for many. Picture: Shutterstock.

The energy crisis is making headlines, with fears at one point that Queensland and NSW could face possible blackouts. Of course, the powers that be are scrambling to find a solution, but this problem won't be quick, easy or cheap to solve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.