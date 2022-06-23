I don't quite understand the logic in the answer you gave to a recent question. You recommended that the person set up their pension accounts with the equivalent of four year's expenditure into the cash option and to put the rest into the balanced option. Normally such a generic structure is designed to allow a person to live on cash reserves during a period of poor stock market performance and not have to effectively sell shares at a depressed prices to finance living expenses. However, in the case of pensions drawn from super funds, it is my understanding that pensions must be paid proportionately from all pension options held. Therefore, in market downturns, there will be some selling at depressed prices. Am I missing something?