Take the so-called 'Pacific family' we've been hearing so much about. All very well and good and a nice change in style. But families share their house, whereas Australia's commitment to the islands is more akin to offering to help with neighbourhood watch. Don't expect the Solomons to break its deals with Beijing until Canberra is genuinely engaged in building a much deeper community with the Islands than at present. People there don't want to rely on tips from tourists any more than they want their country stripped of timber and fish: they want a future. Turning such dreams into genuine prospects is possible, but it will require much more than just participating in a couple of sing-sings. It requires something far more difficult than aid. It needs a new mindset.