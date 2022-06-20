The Canberra Times

Trump 'involved in fake elector plot'

By Sarah N Lynch
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The committee is preparing to hold its fourth public hearing on the US Capitol attack.

The US House panel investigating the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol will present evidence this week that former president Donald Trump was involved in a failed bid to submit slates of fake electors to overturn the 2020 election, a key lawmaker says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.