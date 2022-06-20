The Canberra Times
Bruce Lehrmann lawyers seek to halt Brittany Higgins rape trial after Lisa Wilkinson speech at Logies

By Blake Foden
Updated June 20 2022 - 8:51am, first published 8:50am
Bruce Lehrmann, left, denies raping Brittany Higgins, right, at Parliament House. Pictures: Supplied, Karleen Minney

Lawyers for the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins have launched a fresh bid to stop his case proceeding as scheduled, applying for his trial to be vacated in the wake of a speech made by journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

