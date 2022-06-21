Head to GIO Stadium on Friday night to witness the best of the best from NSW and Queensland going head-to-head on one of rugby league's most memorable and enjoyable evenings. The Women's State of Origin might surprise you. It's tough and uncompromising. NSW haven't won the match since 2019 so pride is on the line. June 24, 7.45pm kickoff. Tickets start from just $20. nrl.com
The Museum of Australian Democracy's next exhibition is dedicated to telling the story of the generations of women who have instigated political, legislative and societal change. Changemakers invites visitors to consider how female politicians, artists, activists and sportswomen have shifted the national conversation and changed the future despite facing inequality and discrimination in the home, in the workplace and in societal attitudes. Open now. moadoph.gov.au.
Live Baby Live: The INXS Tribute Show duplicates the vibe and mojo that captivated and defined a generation. Be prepared for an experience that will remind you of everything you felt when INXS conquered the musical world. $55pp, 7-10pm, Friday, June 24, Village Centre, National Arboretum Canberra, nationalarboretum.act.gov.au
A Canberra Region Truffle Festival tasting at BentSpoke featuring Silverback, a dark, malty, strong ale infused through the hopinator with kumquats, star anise, cinnamon, nutmeg and truffles. There'll be a special menu as well. We like the sound of Sprocket-battered potato scallops with truffle salt. Friday to Sunday and throughout the festival. trufflefestival.com.au
This weekend is the most luxurious night of Pialligo Estate's raclette series, with truffles added to the menu. Observe as half wheels of French raclette cheese are heated tableside in traditional raclette ovens until bubbling and golden, then showered with shaved black truffle and served with a selection of pickles, garden-fresh vegetables, award-winning smokehouse charcuterie and crusty sourdough bread. Saturday, June 25, 6.30-9.30pm. $119pp. thepialligoestate.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
