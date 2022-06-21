The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Five things to do in Canberra this weekend, June 24 to 26, 2022

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
June 21 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The women's State of Origin heads to GIO Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

1 State of Origin

Head to GIO Stadium on Friday night to witness the best of the best from NSW and Queensland going head-to-head on one of rugby league's most memorable and enjoyable evenings. The Women's State of Origin might surprise you. It's tough and uncompromising. NSW haven't won the match since 2019 so pride is on the line. June 24, 7.45pm kickoff. Tickets start from just $20. nrl.com

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.