Zed's dead: hangers-on will only run the Canberra Liberals into the ground

There is a litany of examples well-known to readers of this masthead. Promising to follow-through with the Canberra community's views on same-sex marriage in 2017 only to then backtrack and abstain. Rejecting the most basic premise of self-determination by refusing to allow Canberrans to have a say on voluntary assisted dying, no matter how appropriate it might be to oppose it. Failing to oppose public service relocation fought for by Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals. Jetting off to Warringah in the 2019 election to campaign for Tony Abbott, despite telling party faithful he held a marginal seat.