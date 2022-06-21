Macgregor Primary School has sent all students into remote learning, while eight other schools have sent some grades home as the staffing shortage continues.
All students at Macgregor Primary will be at home all week, returning on Monday, June 27, after a school planning day on Friday.
It's the first time a Canberra school has sent all students into remote learning since the beginning of the school year.
Students at this school have been in and out of remote learning all term as it struggled to have enough staff to operate.
10 per cent of ACT public schools have at least one grade in remote learning this week, including:
All students at Kingsford Smith School, Harrison School and Macgregor School will be at home on Friday, June 24 for staff to catch up on planning.
Public and Catholic systemic schools allocated two extra planning days this term to meet their classroom release time obligations under their employment agreements.
Teachers have had to give up their normal lesson planning time to cover for absent colleagues.
Australian Education Union ACT branch president Angela Burroughs said going to remote learning was a last resort.
"Our members don't want to do this. It's a last resort. It's because they're just not enough staff to safely open a school or open all parts of the school," Ms Burroughs said.
"Other jurisdictions have adopted different models. I think we should be incredibly proud of the model that we've adopted, which is to attempt continuity of learning through our remote learning resources, rather than just having kids coming to school and experiencing minimal supervision day in day out."
She said the two extra planning days were well received by members who were feeling exhausted after a very difficult term.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
