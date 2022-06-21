The Canberra Times
Macgregor Primary School sends all students into remote learning amid staff shortage in ACT public schools

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:30am
Macgregor Primary School has sent all students into remote learning this week as it struggles to have enough staff to stay open. Picture: Matt Bedford

Macgregor Primary School has sent all students into remote learning, while eight other schools have sent some grades home as the staffing shortage continues.

