The Canberra Times

Two tax reduction strategies small businesses can consider this tax time

By Rhiannon Veness
Updated June 21 2022 - 12:15am, first published May 30 2022 - 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP TIPS: Small businesses can consider loss carry back tax offset and temporary full expensing to make the most of their deductions this tax time. Photo: Shutterstock

For small businesses where every dollar counts, the end of the financial year often brings a frantic search for deductions to lower tax liability. Multi-national audit, tax and consulting firm RSM senior manager Cameron Sloan has some general advice for businesses looking to make the most of deductions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.