Two tax reduction strategies small businesses can consider this tax time

Only available to businesses operating as a company, the loss carry back tax offset provides greater flexibility for taking advantage of a tax loss. You may be familiar with the concept of companies carrying a loss forward, meaning tax losses from the current financial year can be applied to future financial years. However, the carry back tax offset allows companies to apply losses from either the 2021, 2022 and 2023 financial years to previous years. "If you paid tax in 2021, and in 2022 you buy lots of equipment and claim deductions with the current depreciation rules, so much so that you've unconsciously created a tax loss, you can go back to previous tax returns you've paid tax on and claim some of that tax back. So instead of carrying it forward, you can take advantage of some of the losses now," Mr Sloan said. This advice is general in nature, and you should speak with a qualified tax accountant or adviser for specific advice relating to your business.