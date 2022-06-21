It's 1.4 degrees as the sun starts to rise over Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin. A row of tealights line the shore, a few fires burn, a bagpiper plays a lonely serenade.
Close to 250 people have gathered for this year's Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim, now in its sixth year.
Advertisement
Men and women, young and old, all shapes and sizes, wait patiently for the official call at sunrise, 7.12am, then enter the water, naked.
Some hearty souls swim out to the pontoons, others wade waist deep.
Lauren Bryde has travelled up from Invergarden in Victoria for the swim. She's the first in the water, the last out.
"Getting naked is a bit of a hobby," she says. She's been bungee jumping naked four times.
"But it's for such a good cause too. I work in the veterinary industry and the suicide rate among veterinarians is surprisingly high so when I found out this swim was for Lifeline I registered straight away."
The event has raised more than $130,000 for charities since its inception.
The late Ian Lindeman was inspired to start a Canberra swim after attending Hobart's Dark Mofo Nude Solstice Swim in 2016. He gathered some mates from his cycling club, ignored some rules and regulations, and the four of them raised $2100 in the first year.
This year the swim is on track to raise close to $13,000. One hundred per cent of the money raised will go directly to Lifeline. Donations can still be made at wintersolsticeswim.com
Ian Lindeman died from liver cancer in 2019; now his family organises the swim, with the help of sponsors and volunteers.
His son Rohan Lindeman said his father would be proud that the swim continues to grow in size, raising more money every year.
"I remember when dad first said he was going to do this I thought he was crazy, why would you ever do that I thought," Lindeman said.
"But there's something to it, there really is that sense of renewal and optimism that was in dad's heart and I get it now.
"He loved Canberra, loved its people, loved events, loved swimming, loved being with his mates ... this swim just sums that all up."
Advertisement
Bryde wasn't the only interstate visitor doing the swim. People came from Sydney and Melbourne, there were rumours a few Queenslanders had made the trip. We wonder how those from the Sunshine State would have found our lake's icy chill.
But for Canberra couple Anne Napier and Tim Banks, from O'Connor, who have done this swim three times and Hobart's Dark Mofo swim twice, this year was rather mild.
"It was disappointingly warm," said Napier.
I'm sure plenty of people would have disagreed with her.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.