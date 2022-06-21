The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim raises money for Lifeline

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:29am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's 1.4 degrees as the sun starts to rise over Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin. A row of tealights line the shore, a few fires burn, a bagpiper plays a lonely serenade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.