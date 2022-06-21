There is mounting speculation the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade could be replaced by a fellow diplomat.
Advertisement
Labor's appointment of Penny Wong to the portfolio fuelled reports Secretary Kathryn Campbell would be replaced.
Ms Campbell was head of Department of Social Services during the robodebt scandal, and Senator Wong took on Ms Campbell in pre-election estimates hearings, querying her views on foreign affairs given her limited experience in diplomacy.
ABC first reported on Monday that Australia's ambassador to Japan, Jan Adams, is expected to take the role.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to appoint new secretaries for key government departments, possibly as early as after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Ms Campbell was first appointed to the role by former prime minister Scott Morrison mid last year, and was notably absent from Mr Albanese's recent trip to Japan.
Days after the Labor government was elected to power, the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Senator Wong took Ms Adams, Office of National Intelligence director-general Andrew Shearer and Defence Department secretary Greg Moriarty to a Quad meeting. Ms Campbell was not on the trip.
READ MORE:
Mr Moriarty had been tipped earlier to take on the DFAT secretary role, but ABC reports Defence Minister Richard Marles would prefer he stay in his current role.
Ms Adams has served as ambassador to Japan since 2020 and was previously ambassador to China.
Ms Campbell was secretary of the then Department of Human Services when the robodebt program was introduced and responsible for designing and implementing the scheme.
The Federal Court found in 2019 that the program was unlawful.
Speaking in March, Mr Albanese pushed for experienced DFAT public servants to be promoted ahead of more political appointments.
"It's absurd, and that undermines confidence in DFAT," he said, following speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney.
"What is that saying to the people who have worked their guts out, studied, developed relationships, and just get someone plopped in over the top of them who has no experience in that area?"
Labor would respect the public service and restore Australia's diplomatic capability to respond in times of crisis as well as build soft diplomacy over time, he said.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was contacted for comment.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.