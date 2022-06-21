The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 22, 1968

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 21 2022
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 22, 1968.

Three of the six surviving members of Sir Douglas Mawson's Australian Antarctic expedition were featured on the front page on this day in 1968.

