Times Past: June 22, 1968

Three of the six surviving members of Sir Douglas Mawson's Australian Antarctic expedition were featured on the front page on this day in 1968.
They came together in the cold of Canberra, marking the shortest day of the year, to reflect on the much harsher mid-winter days they had been through.
The three members were Alec Kennedy, 79, of Western Australia, Captain Morton Moyes, 81, of Sydney, and George Dovers, 81, of Sydney, who said he was "the worst navigator ever to head for the South Pole".
The men had come to Canberra for the Antarctic Society's mid-winter dinner, sitting down together for the first time in 55 years.
Over in Antarctica, at Wilkes Base, 30 Australians had met at the base for the traditional midwinter feast, making their way through the snow to get to a feast of seafood cocktails, creme of tomato soup, roast chicken and cream pudding, followed by coffee and cigars.
