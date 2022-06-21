A man grabbed a woman and held her hostage in a stand-off with officers after leading them on a chase in a stolen car, police say.
A short time earlier, police say, he'd crashed head on into another vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road to evade pursuing officers.
ACT Policing said officers saw a Holden Commodore - reported stolen from a Florey home on Sunday morning - speeding through Kingston on Monday and say the driver refused to stop.
"The Commodore travelled on the incorrect side of Wentworth Avenue and soon after collided head-on with another vehicle before fleeing the scene," police said.
"Police immediately stopped and provided assistance to the driver [of the other car]."
They say they spotted the Commodore in Weston Park, Yarralumla a short time later, and resumed the chase. This time the driver drove into a fence.
"The driver fled the scene on foot before climbing a fence into a nearby golf club," police said.
"While still being pursued by police, the man took hold of a woman and a short stand-off ensued.
"Officers drew their tasers, the woman was released soon after and the man was taken into custody. The woman was not physically harmed."
The 25-year-old has been charged with two counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, two counts of dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without consent, damaging property, driving without a licence, using an offensive weapon, making a demand with a threat to kill, possessing a drug of dependence and driving under the influence.
He was scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
